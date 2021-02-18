NTPC’s Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station becomes fully operational

With this, the 1,600 MW Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) has become fully operational. Located at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, this is a greenfield project of NTPC.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced that unit-2 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station with 800 megawatt (MW) capacity, in Madhya Pradesh has been included in its installed electricity generation capacity.

The Unit-1 of the project was synchronised in early 2019.

“Unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,110 MW and 64,875 MW respectively.