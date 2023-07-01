scorecardresearch
NTPC’s captive coal mines production nearly doubles to 8.48 MMT in April-June

NTPC Ltd, under the power ministry, is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the country’s energy requirement.

Written by PTI
coal, coal output
To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. (IE)

The production from captive coal mines of NTPC almost doubled to 8.48 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the first quarter of FY24, a statement said on Saturday.

NTPC produced 4.27 MMT coal from its captive mines in Q1 FY23, the company said in the statement.

The despatch of coal from its mines more than doubled to 8.82 MMT in Q1 FY24 from 4.17 in April-June FY23, it added.

“This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs,” it said.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

First published on: 01-07-2023 at 19:11 IST

