  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC’s 80MW solar capacity at Jetsar begins commercial operations

By: |
November 02, 2021 11:29 AM

"Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from October 22, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPCWith this, the installed as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 53572.5 MW and 66997.5 MW respectively, it added

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said its 80 MW solar power generation capacity at Jetsar in Rajasthan has stared commercial operations from October 22, 2021. With this, the first part of the 160 MW Jetsar project has been made commercially operational.

“Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 80 MW of 160 MW Jetsar Solar PV Project at Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation from October 22, 2021,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

With this, the installed as well as commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 53572.5 MW and 66997.5 MW respectively, it added. Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 137.45 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC’s 80MW solar capacity at Jetsar begins commercial operations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13: Report
2Dhanteras 2021: Jewellers see sparkling sales this festive season after Covid gloom
3Rising input costs: Tata Motors’ net loss widens in Q2