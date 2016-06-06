NTPC to raise Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal

State-owned NTPC today said it is planning to raise around Rs 20,000 crore in this fiscal. (Reuters)

State-owned NTPC today said it is planning to raise around Rs 20,000 crore in this fiscal.

“The company is planning to raise Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal,” Kulamani Biswal, Director (Finance), NTPC told reporters here.

Of the Rs 20,000 crore, Rs 6,000 crore would be raised from the overseas bond market and the remaining Rs 14,000 crore from domestic market.

“From domestic market we can go for bank loans also,” Biswal said.

NTPC Chairman & Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said the “recent increases in the prices by Coal India would have some impact…As per our calculations it (impact) will be having approximately 7.8 paise (per unit). We can say 8 paise per unit that is the impact as by the recent price hike by coal india….By the time it will go to the states it will depend upon state to state.”

State-owned Coal India had last month announced nearly 6.3 per cent increase in coal prices and will earn an additional revenue of around Rs 3,234 crore during the current fiscal 2016-17.

“NTPC contributes 24 per cent of country’s generation. The company’s current installed capacity is 47,178 MW. The company added 2,255 MW during 2015-16.

The company’ 310 MW of solar capacity is already operational and it plans to to add another 1310 MW in near term.

The total assets of the of the company crossed Rs 2 lakh crore this year on standalone basis and stood at Rs 2,14,619.26 crore as on March 31.