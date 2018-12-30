NTPC to hike power production in Assam by 250 MW

NTPC Ltd will add 250 MW to the existing 500-MW capacity in Assam’s Kokrajhar district after its third unit is commissioned in February, a senior company official said on Saturday. A total of 750 MW power generation is to be shortly made available, Dipankar Bose, Chief General Manager of NTPC, Bongaigaon, told PTI.

“This will certainly be able to meet the power crisis in the region in a big way,” Bose said. NTPC is also mulling installation of 950 KW solar roofs in the plant area, he said. He also said the company undertakes several community welfare services in the area.