NTPC signs pact with Rajasthan govt to develop 10-GW renewable energy power park

Written by FE Bureau
In addition, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.
Power utility NTPC has signed an initial pact with the Rajasthan government for development of a 10 gigawatt (GW) ultra-mega renewable energy power park (UMREPP).

In a statement, issued Saturday, NTPC said the memorandum of understanding signed between its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) with the government of Rajasthan marks another step towards achieving Renewable Capacity addition targets of NTPC.

At the group level, NTPC aims to have a 60 GW renewable power generation capacity by 2032. NTPC currently has a little over 2 GW renewable energy capacity. A total of 22 projects with more than 4 GW capacity is at various stages of implementation. In addition, NTPC REL is developing one UMREPP of 4.75 GW capacity in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

The company has also entered into a joint venture agreement with DVC for developing renewable energy parks and projects.

