NTPC signs pact to build a solar park in Rajasthan — Details    

Rajasthan also plans to develop district headquarters and selected cities as Green Energy Cities. (Representative image)

State-run power generator NTPC on Thursday signed an ‘implementation support agreement’ with Rajasthan Solarpark Development Company (RSDCL) to develop a 925-megawatt (MW) Nokh solar park in the state’s Jaisalmer district.

NTPC is expected to invest more than Rs 3,500 crore in building the project and RSDCL will invest about Rs 450 crore in developing the ancillary infrastructure.

The agreement was signed on the day when the Rajasthan government, in its annual budget, announced various provisions to promote solar energy in urban areas, including building 300 MW of rooftop solar capacity in the next five years. Rajasthan also plans to develop district headquarters and selected cities as Green Energy Cities.

The agreement was signed by RSDCL director Anil Gupta and NTPC executive director Mohit Bhargava in the presence of Rajasthan energy minister BD Kalla.

Rajasthan expects the project to generate revenue of Rs 18.5 crore per year through development charges for 25 years, and the fund will be utilised towards the development of the renewable energy sector and transmission infrastructure in the state.

NTPC, the largest thermal power producer in the country, has more than 900 MW of solar and wind generation units in its portfolio. By 2030, it plans to have a total power production capacity of 1,30,000 MW, out of which, solar would comprise 30,000 MW.