NTPC signs MoU to explore feasibility of bamboo-based bio-refinery in Assam

In a statement, NTPC Ltd said the non-binding agreement was signed on April 10.

Written by PTI
The bio-refinery project shall utilize bamboo for the production of 2G ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants and other value-added products.

NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Chempolis ‘ New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) NTPC Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Chempolis India to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery at Bongaigaon in Assam.

In a statement, NTPC Ltd said the non-binding agreement was signed on April 10. “NTPC and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery,” it said.

The bio-refinery project shall utilize bamboo for the production of 2G ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plants and other value-added products.

This project, NTPC said aligns with its commitment to sustainable development and creating new opportunities for local communities. 

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 16:53 IST

