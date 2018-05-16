NTPC signs MoU to buy three power plants in Bihar

Including its various joint ventures, NTPC’s total power production strength under operation now stands at 53,651 MW.

NTPC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to add three more power plants, with a cumulative capacity of 3,470 MW, to its portfolio. The deal would raise NTPC’s independent coal-based power generation capacity to 43,825 MW. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Currently, two of the three power plants are partially owned by NTPC through joint ventures with Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL), and the MoU envisages the latter transferring its stakes to NTPC. It owns a 72.6% stake in the 770 MW Muzaffarpur thermal power station located at Kanti and 50% of the under-construction 1,980 MW Nabinagar super thermal power project.

The power genco would be taking over the 720 MW Barauni thermal power station, which is completely owned by the Bihar government. The 500 MW stage 2 of the plant is presently under construction and NTPC is expected to complete the balance works and commission the units.