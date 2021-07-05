NTPC seeks export markets for fly-ash supply

It will supply the ash from power plants to ports and the total quantum earmarked for export is 14.5 million tonne (MT) per year.

Seeking potential overseas off-takers for the flyash produced by its thermal power plants, NTPC has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for sale of the residual product to the West Asian and other regions. It will supply the ash from power plants to ports and the total quantum earmarked for export is 14.5 million tonne (MT) per year.

As per the norms set by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, thermal plants are supposed to utilise 100% of fly ash from the fourth year of operation. In FY21, about 9% fly ash produced by NTPC plants was used in making bricks and tiles while another 20 MT was supplied to road projects, the company said.

Over 25% of fly ash produced from power plants is used by the cement industry. Bricks and tile makers consume about 10% and another 10% is utilised for making roads and flyovers. More than 15% of the fly ash is used for the reclamation of low lying areas.

Across the country, the 101 power plants monitored by the Central Electricity Authority generated 226 MT of fly ash in FY20, of which, 83% could be utilised.

NTPC’s search for potential export customers come after demand for the by-product from domestic industries started falling since March, 2020.

As FE recently reported, demand was showing some signs of recovery between the two waves of the pandemic, before crashing again during the second wave. Private power plants have requested the government to not impose financial penalties if they are unable to utilise all the fly ash produced from electricity generation in this period.