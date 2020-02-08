NTPC Q3 profit rises 26% to Rs 2,995 cr on lower fuel costs

NTPC’s power plants received 44 million tonne (mt) of coal in the quarter, 3.1% less than what was supplied in the corresponding quarter in 2019.

State-owned NTPC reported a 25.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 2,995.1 crore in the three months ended December, as the country’s largest power generator saved on fuel costs from rising production from its captive coal mines. Lower fuel expenses offset the 2.6% y-o-y fall in revenue from electricity sales to Rs 23,496.4 crore in the quarter amid negative growth in pan-India power demand in the quarter.

The power company sold 56.3 billion units of electricity in the period, 9.1% lower than the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue from power sales would have been lower, had the average tariff at which NTPC sells electricity not increased 9.8% to Rs 3.81/unit.

NTPC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter was Rs 6,976.5 crore, 6% higher than Q3FY19. The Ebitda margin increased by 24 basis points to 29.7% as fuels costs fell 14% y-o-y to Rs 12,466.9 crore. NTPC’s power plants received 44 million tonne (mt) of coal in the quarter, 3.1% less than what was supplied in the corresponding quarter in 2019. Its captive mines supplied 2.5 mt coal in the quarter, against zero receipt from this source in the year-ago period.

Though comprising a small fraction of coal usage, its receipt of imported fuel increased 242% y-o-y to 0.7 mt in Q3. Amid tepid electricity demand, utilisation levels of NTPC’s coal-based power plants deteriorated with plant load factor (PLF) at its coal-based plants plummeting by 1,422 basis points y-o-y in the quarter to 63.5%. The company’s shares did not react negatively as the quarter’s profit met analysts’ estimates. At the end of Friday, NTPC shares were trading at Rs 115.6 in the BSE, up 3.2% from a day ago.

Power plants are contractually entitled to receive fixed costs for recovering capital expenses even though when buyers do not procure electricity from the units. However, the plants need to display a minimum plant availability factor (PAF) of 83% to claim the fixed costs. The average PAF of NTPC coal plants in the quarter increased by 3 percentage points y-o-y to 88.3%.