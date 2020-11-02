NTPC Q2 profit slips 8 pc to Rs 3,495 cr

Its domestic coal supply rose to 38.31 million tonne in the quarter from 36.13 million tonne in the year-ago period.

NTPC on Monday reported 7.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,494.61 crore for September quarter mainly due to higher expenses. Its net profit was Rs 3,788.11 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 28,677.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 26,568.62 crore a year ago. Gross power generation of NTPC Group in July-September 2020-21 was 67.67 billion units (BUs) as against 61.64 BUs in the same period last fiscal.

The average power tariff of the firm was Rs 3.86 per unit in the first half of this fiscal. The company’s plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based projects was 64.27 per cent in the quarter under review as compared to 64.28 per cent a year ago.

Its domestic coal supply rose to 38.31 million tonne in the quarter from 36.13 million tonne in the year-ago period.

Coal imports by the company dipped to 0.15 million tonne from 0.62 million tonne a year ago.

The gas consumption increased to 5.66 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) from 3.05 MMSCMD.

Its gas-based projects’ PLF also rose to 26.24 per cent in the second quarter from 13.13 per cent a year ago. NTPC Group’s total installed capacity increased to 62,910 MW as on September 30, 2020, from 57,106 MW by the year-ago same period.