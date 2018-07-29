NTPC Q1 profit slips 1% on rise in expenses

State-owned power generation company NTPC’s profits slipped in the three months to June by 1.1% y-o-y due to higher finance costs and depreciation charges. Revenue from operations increased 14% to Rs 22,703.6 crore. NTPC’s coal consumption grew nearly 17% to 43.1 MT in this period. The power generation behemoth spent Rs 1,241.9 crore on employee benefits, a rise of 16%, while finance costs have gone up by 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,219 crore, it said on Saturday.

Depreciation and amortisation costs have also risen by 18.5% to Rs 1,860.2 crore. Though revenue from power generation increased by 10.32% to Rs 22,839.9 crore in the quarter, revenue from ‘other income’ fell 79% to Rs 136.4 crore y-o-y. NTPC generated 69.2 billion units of electricity in the quarter, registering an increase of 7.5%. Plant load factor (PLF) of NTPC’s coal-based units slipped by a percentage point to 77.9%. However, capacity utilisation of NTPC plants remained much higher than the national average of 63.4%. Plant availability factor—an indicator of how much of the generation capacity is available for commercial production— of NTPC coal power plants slipped by 3 percentage points to 85.9% y-o-y at the end of Q1.

The power company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter was `6,114.9 crore, 17.2% higher than Q1, FY18. The Ebitda margin increased by 60 basis points to 26.9%. The average power tariff at which NTPC sold power during the quarter was Rs 3.36 per unit. NTPC’s board also approved the proposal to issue non-convertible debentures for raising Rs 12,000 crore. Currently, more than 18.6 giga-watt (GW) of NTPC’s power projects are under construction. It plans to increase its installed capacity to 130 GW by 2030 from its current base of 53.7 GW. It signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bihar government in the quarter to add three more power plants, with a cumulative capacity of 3,470 MW, to its portfolio. It plans to add 5 GW capacity in FY 19.