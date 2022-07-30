NTPC Q1 net profit rises 15% to Rs 3,978 crore

Country’s largest power generation company NTPC on Friday reported a 15.51% rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal at Rs 3,978 crore on higher sales and tariff. The company had reported Rs 3,444 crore net profit in the same period last fiscal.

The board of the state-run firm, at its meeting held Friday, approved raising Rs 12,000 crore through bonds or non-convertible debentures by way of private placement in the domestic market.

In the June quarter, NTPC’s gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago. Coupled with a 22.52% rise in average tariff to Rs 4.57 per unit, NTPC’s revenue rose to Rs 43,561 crore from Rs 30,391 crore a year earlier.

During the reporting quarter, NTPC imported 4.33 million tonne (MT) coal compared with just 470,000 tonne in the same period last fiscal. The supply of domestic coal for its plants stood at 51.24 MT, up from 45.81 MT in the year-ago period. NTPC’s captive coal production was at 4.1 MT, up from 2.46 MT a year earlier.

“NTPC’s coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 80.39% as against the national average of 69.49% during Q2FY23,” the company said in a statement. At the end of June 2022, NTPC’s installed capacity, as a group, stood at 69,134 mega watt (MW) compared with 66,085 MW in the year ago period.