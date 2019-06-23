NTPC, PGCIL ink MoU to enter national distribution business

The main aim of the initiative undertaken by the state-owned behemoths is to enter electricity distribution business on a pan-India basis.
NTPC, India’s largest energy conglomerate, and PGCIL, India’s biggest electricity transmission utility, have signed an agreement for setting up National Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (NEDCL) through a joint venture company on 50:50 equity basis.
The main aim of the initiative undertaken by the state-owned behemoths is to enter electricity distribution business on a pan-India basis. The development comes at a time when cumulative financial losses of state-owned power distribution companies grew 44% to Rs 21,658 crore in FY19, reversing the declining trend since the UDAY scheme was launched in November 2015.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.