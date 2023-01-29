NTPC net profit increases by 5% to Rs 4,854 crore

State-owned power giant, NTPC on Saturday reported a 5% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,854.36 crore for the December quarter, owing to higher revenue.

The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 4,626.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

The total income rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC’s operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 13,239 crore, but the operating margin dipped to 31.97%.

The board of directors also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50% (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of `10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

The average power tariff of the company during April-December 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to `3.95 per unit a year ago.

The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants rose to 68.85% in the third quarter from 67.72%.

NTPC’s total installed capacity increased to 70,884 megawatt (MW) as on December 31, 2022 from 6,757 MW posted on December 31, 2021.

NTPC’s gross power generation for the quarter ended December 2022 was 78.646 billion units (BU) as compared to 75.674 BU recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The imported coal supply rose to 1.57 MMT in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 from 0.52 MMT in the same period a year ago.

The domestic coal supply dipped to 52.45 MMT from 54.96 MMT.

The coal production from captive mines stood at 5.35 MMT in the quarter against 4 MMT in the year-ago period.

Shares of NTPC closed 0.21% higher on Friday to settle at Rs 166.30 on BSE.