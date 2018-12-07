NTPC likely to buy central govt’s stake in SJVN, discussions on with Himachal Pradesh govt

The transaction would fetch the exchequer about Rs 6,700 crore at current market prices.

Power company NTPC is likely to acquire the Central government’s stake in SJVN Ltd, an official said. However, the acquisition deal is stuck because of resistance from the Himachal Pradesh (HP) government, the official added.

The transaction would fetch the exchequer about Rs 6,700 crore at current market prices. SJVN is a joint venture between central government and Himachal Pradesh government, with the Centre holding 63.79 per cent stake and the latter holding 26.85 per cent at the end of September.

“We are looking at NTPC acquiring Centre’s share in SJVN. The matter is stuck because of resistance from Himachal Pradesh government. We are discussing it,” the official said.

The Cabinet Thursday approved PFC buying the government’s 52.63 per cent stake in REC. The transaction would fetch the government Rs 15,000 crore.

The government has already mopped up over Rs 32,000 crore from CPSE disinvestment in the current fiscal.