  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC Kameng project’s 4th 150 MW unit commercially operational

By: |
February 12, 2021 11:23 AM

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the fourth 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

NTPCShares of NTPC Ltd were trading 1.39 per cent lower at Rs 95.95 apiece on the BSE.

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the fourth 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

“Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-4 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4×150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of February 12, this year,” NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 64,075 MW, the company added. Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 1.39 per cent lower at Rs 95.95 apiece on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC Kameng project’s 4th 150 MW unit commercially operational
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Online content providers adopt IAMAI’s tool kit for self regulation
2Karur Vysya Bank profit jumps 133%
3Prestige net profit falls 59% Y-o-Y