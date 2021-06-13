NTPC invites EoI for hydrogen fuel cell based pilot projects

NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialization of the projects.
State-run power giant NTPC has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for setting up hydrogen fuel-based power backup system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system, a statement said on Sunday.
Through these projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel, the company said. NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialization of the projects. This is in line with NTPC’s initiatives towards adopting hydrogen technologies.
The power PSU is exploring the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells-electrolyser systems for backup power requirement.
Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators.
Looking at these as early adopter use case of hydrogen based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to diesel generators
