NTPC inks Rs 2,500 cr loan pact with HDFC Bank

The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.
State-run power giant NTPC Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure. The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to the three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank, a statement said.
Also Read: Mizoram needs one voice on the issue, PRISM party tells CM, urges him to call an all-party meeting
According to the statement, the loan pact signed Monday has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC. The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.