NTPC inks Rs 2,500 cr loan pact with HDFC Bank

By: | Published: February 5, 2019 6:13 PM

The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.

ntpc news, ntpc, ntpc share price, ntpc profit, ntpc profit 2018NTPC signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure

State-run power giant NTPC Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure. The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to the three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank, a statement said.

Also Read: Mizoram needs one voice on the issue, PRISM party tells CM, urges him to call an all-party meeting

According to the statement, the loan pact signed Monday has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC. The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC inks Rs 2,500 cr loan pact with HDFC Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition