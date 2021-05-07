  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC inks power purchase pact with Gujarat for 150 MW solar power

By: |
May 7, 2021 1:30 AM

NTPC Renewable Energy was created in October, 2020 to focus on the power behemoth’s green energy business as NTPC plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its generation portfolio.

NTPC Renewable is currently building 6,000 MW solar capacity across the country, including the 1,400 MW awarded to it under various competitive biddings where it was the lowest bidder.NTPC Renewable is currently building 6,000 MW solar capacity across the country, including the 1,400 MW awarded to it under various competitive biddings where it was the lowest bidder.

Electricity generator NTPC said on Thursday that its newly formed subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with state-run power utility Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) to sell power from its upcoming 150 mega-watt (MW) solar project in the state at Rs 2.20/unit.

NTPC Renewable Energy was created in October, 2020 to focus on the power behemoth’s green energy business as NTPC plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its generation portfolio.

Related News

NTPC Renewable is currently building 6,000 MW solar capacity across the country, including the 1,400 MW awarded to it under various competitive biddings where it was the lowest bidder. The company has also been allocated land in Kutch by the Gujarat government for developing a solar park with a capacity of 4,750 MW. It is also in the process of receiving Rs 2,100 crore of long-term loans from banks for its under-construction projects.

Currently, the total installed capacity of NTPC stands at 65,810 MW, comprising 1,318 MW of solar and wind energy-based plants. With rising environmental concerns and falling tariffs of renewable energy, the largest thermal power producer in the country has decided to diversify its generation portfolio. By 2032, it plans to have a total power production capacity of 1,30,000 MW and 30% of this would be non-thermal energy based.

In another 12 years, NTPC wants to have a base of 32,000 MW renewables, 5,000 MW hydro and another 2,000 MW of nuclear power plants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC inks power purchase pact with Gujarat for 150 MW solar power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Half of Crisil-rated mid-sized cos eligible for restructuring 2.0
2Bharat Forge acquires Nouveau Power as SPV for Sanghvi Forgings acquisition
3‘Covid-19 second wave could impact luxury housing in short term’