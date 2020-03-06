Holi shock: NTPC may cut supply to states as dues climbs up to Rs 11,000 crore

NTPC invoked the power supply agreements which permit the company to curtail supply in case of such defaults.

Some parts of the country run the risk of celebrating Holi amid power cuts as state-owned power generation company NTPC has threatened the electricity distribution companies of a host of states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, of curtailing power supply from March 10 if the bills are not cleared soon. The states’ cumulative outstanding dues, pending for more than 60 days, have spiralled to more than Rs 11,000 crore. If immediate arrangements are not made, these states could lose power supply from the country’s largest power generator’s power plants.

As per the regulation notice sent to discoms from NTPC, the company has repeatedly reminded the states to clear the bills, but to no avail. NTPC invoked the power supply agreements which permit the company to curtail supply in case of such defaults. The biggest defaulters are Uttar Pradesh, with outstanding of Rs 2,570.7 crore, and Telangana, with receivables of Rs 2,560 crore. Other states, though with much lower pending payable amounts, which have recieved such notices include Kerala, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Assam, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Manipur and Mizoram.

Jammu and Kashmir has also received a similar notice for default of Rs 3,369.6 crore. However, the Union Territory is expected to receive a relaxation from this notice, sources said. Jammu and Kashmir has sought relaxation of the FRBM norms and the Union power ministry is expected to be recommending that.

According to the government’s Praapti portal, NTPC’s invoices to discoms which remain not honoured as on January-end totalled Rs 10,684 crore, 425% higher than FY19-end. While responding to FE’s queries, NTPC had earlier said that it is expecting to get the dues cleared by the end of FY20, “as was done by beneficiaries in the last FY end”. NTPC said that its over-dues in December 2019 end is “in the range of around Rs 12,000 crore” and “discoms of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telengana and Karnataka constitute around 80% of the above dues”.