NTPC elevates Shivam Srivastava as Director (Fuel)

NTPC Limited, on Monday, announced the appointment of Shivam Srivastava as the director for fuel at the power giant. Shivam Srivastava took charge as the Director (Fuel), NTPC on 30th April, 2023, it said in a regulatory filing. “Ministry of Power has conveyed approval of the Competent Authority for appointment of Shivam Srivastava, Chief General Manager, NTPC to the post of Director (Fuel), NTPC Limited w.e.f. the date of his assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

Who is Shivam Srivastava?

Srivastava is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Kamala Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur (Avadh University), Post Graduate in Business Management from MDI Gurgaon and had joined NTPC 1988. He has also completed a Leadership Management course from Harvard Business School. During his professional career of 24 years, he has worked in areas of fuel handling, fuel management, safety, plant operation & maintenance and in coal mining projects.

His experience in the energy sector also includes exposures as Head of Fuel Management functions, Head of Operation & Maintenance functions in power plants along with experience as Business Unit Head of two coal mining projects of NTPC, the power major said in the regulatory filing. During his previous role at NTPC, Srivastava was working as CGM and Business Unit Head of Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project of NTPC Limited.

In his new role as Director (Fuel), Srivastava will be responsible for ensuring fuel availability, affordability, and security for generating stations along with development and safe operation of captive coal mines of NTPC. He will also be responsible for Fuel Supply Agreements with Gas Suppliers, Coal suppliers and ensuring timely supply of quality coal at power stations as per power generation requirement alongside maintaining adequate stock levels. Srivastava holds 270 shares of NTPC.