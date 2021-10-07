NTPC, Électricité de France ink pact for international power project development opportunities

“EDF, one of the world's leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa,” a statement said.
State-run power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Électricité de France S.A. (EDF) for cooperation in international power sector. “EDF, one of the world’s leading power sector companies headquartered in Paris, France, and NTPC have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa,” a statement said.
The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development, technical services and consultancy assignments globally. EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.
- Apple makes it mandatory for developers to allow users to delete third-party app accounts
- Amazon starts selling its 'most powerful streaming stick' in India; Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube get big discounts
- Reliance Retail to launch first 7-Eleven store in India this week; Mukesh Ambani takes master franchise
The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.