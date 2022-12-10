NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN

State-owned NTPC Ltd has commenced the commercial operation of its solar photo-voltaic project in Tamil Nadu.With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Ltd has become 57,801.27 MW while the group installed capacity grew to 70,416.27 MW, the company said on Saturday.

According to the company, the 230MW Ettayapuram solar PV project is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme Phase-II Tranche-I of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.The project was won by NTPC through the Viability Gap Funding based competitive bidding done by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd in 2019. It is developed through Larsen and Toubro under EPC, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd said on its website.

“Consequent to successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of the 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV project at Tamil Nadu is declared on commercial operation with effect from 12 noon, December 12,” NTPC said in a BSE filing on Saturday. As per the conditions in the CPSU scheme, the project employs domestic photo-voltaic modules and cells and receives the Viability Gap Funding from the Ministry, the company added.