  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC Darlipali Thermal Power Station’s Unit 2 to start commercial operation from Sep 1

By: |
August 31, 2021 11:46 AM

"Unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 01.09.2021," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

NTPCThe Unit-1 of Darlipali power project had started commercial operation in March 2020. "With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 53,225 MW and 66,650 MW respectively," the filing added.

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said the second unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha will start commercial operation from September 1.

“Unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 01.09.2021,” NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The Unit-1 of Darlipali power project had started commercial operation in March 2020. “With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 53,225 MW and 66,650 MW respectively,” the filing added. Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading at Rs 115.55 apiece on BSE, up 0.48 per cent over its previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC Darlipali Thermal Power Station’s Unit 2 to start commercial operation from Sep 1
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple acquires music streaming platform Primephonic, to launch dedicated classical music app in 2022
2Google removes 95,680 content pieces in July in India: Compliance report
3Rs 21K-cr rights issue: Fundraise to lower leverage, says Mittal