NTPC commissions 5 MW solar capacity at Auraiya plant in UP

The capacity is part of its 20 MW Solar PV Project located in Auraiya, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.
“…we wish to inform that consequent upon successful commissioning, 5 MW last part capacity for 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya has been declared on commercial operation w.e.f (with effect from) 00:00 hours of 20.02.202,” NTPC said in a BSE filing.
With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,115 MW and 64,880 MW, respectively.
