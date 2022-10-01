NTPC clocks 15.1 pc growth in power generation during Apr-Sep 

State-run power giant NTPC said it has logged 15.1 per growth in power generation at 203.5 billion units (BU) during April-September 2022. The high generation growth indicates improved performance and an increase in demand for power in the current year, it added.

“NTPC group companies recorded a generation of 203.5 BU from April to September 2022, registering an increase of 15.1% from 176.8 BU generated in April to September 2021,” the company said in a statement.

NTPC Rihand (3,000 MW) in Uttar Pradesh was the top performing thermal power plant with 90.22 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) between April to September 2022. Overall PLF of NTPC coal stations stood at 76.3 per cent in the period under review. The total installed capacity of NTPC is 70,234 MW.

NTPC is expanding its footprint in new business areas like green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. India’s largest power producer is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032