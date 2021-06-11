NTPC board to consider borrowing limit hike to Rs 2.25 lakh cr

The board will also consider a proposal for the recommendation of a final dividend for 2020-21 in the meeting.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said its board will consider a proposal to enhance its borrowing limit to Rs 2.25 lakh crore from the existing Rs 2 lakh crore in its meeting later this month.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on Saturday, 19th June 2021 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board,” it said in a BSE filing.

According to the filing, the proposal for the enhancement of the borrowing limit from Rs 2,00,000 crore to Rs 2,25,000 crore is listed on the agenda of the board meeting on June 19.

