NTPC Board okays acquisition of govt stake in NEEPCO, THDC

By: |
Published: January 27, 2020 8:51:09 PM

The decision of CCEA was conveyed to us by the Ministry of Power on December 2, 2019, the company added.

The decision of CCEA was conveyed to us by the Ministry of Power on December 2, 2019, the company added.“The Board of Directors (in its meeting held on January 27, 2020) has accorded in-principle approval for the acquisition of entire equity stake of Government of India in NEEPCO (100 per cent of paid up share capital of NEEPCO) and THDC (74.5 per cent of paid up share capital of THDC),” a BSE filing said.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its board has given in-principal approval to acquire government’s 100 per cent stake in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd(NEEPCO) and 74.5 per cent stake in THDC India Ltd.

“The Board of Directors (in its meeting held on January 27, 2020) has accorded in-principle approval for the acquisition of entire equity stake of Government of India in NEEPCO (100 per cent of paid up share capital of NEEPCO) and THDC (74.5 per cent of paid up share capital of THDC),” a BSE filing said.

Related News

According to the statement, the Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd, in its meeting held today has noted that the in-principle approval accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in their meeting held on November 21, 2019, for strategic sale of entire equity stake held by the Government of India in NEEPCO and THDC to the NTPC Ltd, along with transfer of management control.

The decision of CCEA was conveyed to us by the Ministry of Power on December 2, 2019, the company added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. NTPC Board okays acquisition of govt stake in NEEPCO THDC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Air India to clear salary dues before closing stake sale deal; will be more attractive to buyers
2Impairment hit: Dr Reddy’s reports Rs 570 crore loss for Q3
3Urban cooperative banks report nearly 1,000 frauds worth over Rs 220 crore in past five fiscals: RBI