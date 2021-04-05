  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC adds 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda power project to its installed capacity

April 5, 2021 2:55 PM

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday said it has added 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh to its installed capacity.

NTPCWith this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,385 MW and 65,810 MW, respectively, it added.

“Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-II (2 x 660 MW) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group from March 31, 2021,” a BSE filing said. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,385 MW and 65,810 MW, respectively, it added.

In October 2019, Unit 1 of 660 MW of stage-II of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station (2×660 MW) was added to the company’s installed capacity.

The present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 65,810 MW (including 11,755 MW through JVs/subsidiaries) comprising 46 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1 hydro station, 1 small hydro, 13 solar PV and 1 wind-based station) and 25 joint venture stations (9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro, 2 wind and 1 solar PV).

