NTPC adds 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda power project to its installed capacity

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,385 MW and 65,810 MW, respectively, it added.

State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday said it has added 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh to its installed capacity.

“Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-II (2 x 660 MW) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group from March 31, 2021,” a BSE filing said. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,385 MW and 65,810 MW, respectively, it added.

In October 2019, Unit 1 of 660 MW of stage-II of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station (2×660 MW) was added to the company’s installed capacity.

The present installed capacity of NTPC Group is 65,810 MW (including 11,755 MW through JVs/subsidiaries) comprising 46 NTPC stations (23 coal-based stations, 7 gas-based stations, 1 hydro station, 1 small hydro, 13 solar PV and 1 wind-based station) and 25 joint venture stations (9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro, 1 small hydro, 2 wind and 1 solar PV).