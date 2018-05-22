NSE issues show-cause notice to UB Holdings, 15 others for shares delisting

Similar notice was issued to 15 other companies (PTI)

Leading stock exchange NSE today issued a show-cause notice to defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya-led UB (Holdings) Ltd for delisting of its shares as trading has been suspended for a long time due to regulatory non-compliance.

Similar notice was issued to 15 other companies, including NEPC India, Net 4 India Ltd, Orbit Corp, REI Six Ten Retail Ltd, Shree Ganesh Jewellery House and REI Agro Ltd.

Trading has been suspended in shares of some of these companies due to liquidation, while the suspension has been due to non-compliance to listing regulations for others.

Upon the proposed compulsory delisting by the NSE, for which the concerned companies can approach the exchange by June 12, these firms would cease to be listed and all their directors, promoters and group companies would be barred from accessing the securities markets for ten years.

The onus of giving exit to the public shareholders in these companies would be on the promoters, failing which they would face penal action, the NSE said in a public notice.

Separately, the BSE and NSE also added today Amtek Auto to its list of companies whose shares would face additional surveillance measures.

The list of companies facing additional surveillance mechanism already include Austral Coke, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Electrosteel Steels, Gitanjali Gems, GTL Infra, Vakrangee Ltd, Jaypee Infratech, Stampede Capital, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, Indiabulls Ventures and Usher Agro.

The Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) require 100 per cent margin and a price band of 5 per cent or lower for trading in these shares.