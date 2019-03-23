NSE arm acquires global cybersecurity firm Aujas

NSEIT provides information technology services to the exchange ecosystem, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI) and is now growing its offering in the digital, analytics and cybersecurity space.

NSEIT, a wholly owned subsidiary of the NSE, on Friday announced acquisition of a global cybersecurity company Aujas Networks (Aujas) to further strengthen its cybersecurity offerings. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Aujas, founded in 2008, provides information security consulting and IT risk management services with operations in India, the West Asia and North America. Sameer Shelke, CEO of Aujas said, “Aujas is working with organisations globally to build and transform their security strategies and controls.” The service portfolio includes information risk advisory, identity & access management, threat management and security analytics.

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO of NSE, said, “NSE is constantly looking for opportunities to further strengthen and secure the capital market ecosystem. Cybersecurity is key to secure the exchange ecosystem and BFSI. Towards this, NSE group aims to set up the requisite security infrastructure to continue the transformative drive.”

NSEIT provides information technology services to the exchange ecosystem, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI) and is now growing its offering in the digital, analytics and cybersecurity space. This acquisition could help NSEIT provide globally benchmarked cybersecurity offering to enterprises, including cybersecurity assessments, risk management, cutting-edge security product implementation and security monitoring and response.

N Muralidharan, CEO & MD of NSEIT, said: “The combination with Aujas helps us offer next generation cybersecurity services and platforms to address emerging security threats. NSEIT and Aujas will focus on offering market leading solutions to customers globally.” DCS Advisory India was the exclusive financial advisor for Aujas and its shareholders.