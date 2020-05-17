NRAI partners with DotPe for online payments

The agreement will facilitate digital ordering and billing solution for restaurants.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday announced a strategic partnership with technology start-up DotPe. The agreement will facilitate digital ordering and billing solution for restaurants.

DotPe’s QR-based digital commerce and payments solution will enable the association’s more than five lakh strong restaurant partners to reorient their operations by connecting with their customers directly through WhatsApp.

Once the lockdown is lifted, the restaurants can use the DotPe’s QR based catalogue and e-commerce platform for digital ordering which ensures minimal human touch. Guests can scan the QR code placed on the tables from their own mobile phones, and view the entire menu of the restaurant on the phone just like an e-commerce catalogue.

“This way restaurants can build their own omni-channel digital platform and in the process own the customer completely,” the NRAI said in a statement. Restaurants across the country have shuttered since the lockdown was imposed on March 25. While business has been dead for the sector, it continues to incur fixed costs, threatening jobs and survival for small players. The sector has been seeking government intervention to tide over the crisis.

“While NRAI has spearheaded this initiative, I firmly believe that this solution will benefit the entire F&B fraternity at large, benefiting lakhs of small restaurants across the country,” said Anurag Katriar, President at NRAI. The facility is currently being used by a few prominent food chains like Haldiram’s, Social, Smoke House Deli, Cafe Delhi Heights and Fab café for delivery.