  • MORE MARKET STATS

NRAI hails Delhi’s decision to lift weekend curfew; ‘will provide survival support to restaurants’

“This will definitely provide the much-needed oxygen support to the restaurant industry in Delhi for survival,” NRAI President Kabir Suri said.

Written by PTI
National Restaurant Association of India, weekend curfew in Delhi, DDMA meeting, Delhi covid curbs
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) welcomed the decision to lift the weekend curfew in Delhi and said it will provide much-needed survival support to the restaurant industry in the national capital. However, it urged the Delhi government to lift the night curfew and allow full operating hours to revive the beleaguered restaurant sector and reduce overcrowding while preventing further job losses.

“On behalf of the industry, I profusely thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for allowing restaurants to reopen with 50 per cent capacity and lifting the weekend curfew in Delhi. “This will definitely provide the much-needed oxygen support to the restaurant industry in Delhi for survival,” NRAI President Kabir Suri said. He also urged the Delhi government to lift the night curfew and allow full operating hours “which would not only revive the beleaguered sector but also reduce overcrowding and prevent further job losses”.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving COVID-19 situation. The decisions were made at a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.