Now users can book Ola through MobiKwik App; Discounts underway

Indian cab hailing giant, Ola, has partnered with digital financial services platform Mobikwik. This marks as Ola’s first partnership, with a digital financial company, that will enable Mobikwik users to book Ola cabs and autos across 110 cities in India from within the Mobikwik app. With this partnership, Mobikwik users will have access to Ola’s multi-modal commuting offerings, from options such as Ola Auto, Micro, and Mini to premium categories such as Ola Prime, Ola Prime Play, Ola Prime SUV, and Ola Lux.

Commenting on the partnership Saurabh Mishra, Head – Alliances at Ola said “Strategic partnerships play a significant role in enriching customer experience. Integration of services empowers the customer, making their lives simpler and convenient. Through this partnership, Mobikwik users will be able to book a ride of their choice using a single app. We are confident that Mobikwik users will be delighted with the in-app Ola booking experience. ”

The users will be able to book cabs through Mobikwik app itself and will be able to pay through their local wallet. As a part of the launch offer, MobiKwik is offering Rs. 50 SuperCash on first 5 rides. Alternatively, Mobikwik users can use 10% SuperCash to get discount upto Rs. 100 on every ride. Also, MobiKwik, will be offering a chance to earn 100% cashback for booking rides through their wallets between 4 PM and 7 PM and between 8 AM and 10 AM, to 1000 users daily.

“We believe that cab booking is a promising category for digital payments. Over the past few months, we have received feedback from our customers requesting for a smart mobility enabler on our app. We have enabled a rich interface for ride bookings with Ola on our platform and are confident that this will be one of our top performing categories in the times to come. We are committed to make digital transactions simple and streamlined. Ola is a key partner in this endeavour,” said Daman Soni, Vice President, Marketing and Growth, Mobikwik.

The Government of India has set a target of 30 billion transactions in the current fiscal year with mobile wallet companies expected to clock 6.3 billion transactions. Ola stated that such alliances will help provide the necessary impetus for the growth of digital transactions in the country.

MobiKwik, founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku in 2009, is one of the largest digital financial services in the country. The company has further raised four rounds of funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, American Express, Tree Line Asia, MediaTek, GMO Payment Gateway, Cisco Investments Net1 and Bajaj Finance.