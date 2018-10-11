Now travel from Singapore to New York in record-breaking 19 hours! Flight to take off today

The Airbus A350-900 aircraft has the capability to fly 11,160 miles which is 1,800 miles more than the standard A350. (File Image)

Singapore Airlines will be flying its newest plane, the Airbus A350-900 Ultra Long Range (ULR), non-stop from Singapore to New York in a record 19 hours, starting today. The airline will initially run flights three times a week from Singapore to New York’s Newark Liberty International Airport until October 18, until another Airbus A350-900 expands the fleet.

This remarkable feat has been achieved due to Airbus’ latest wide-bodied aircraft, the Airbus A350-900 ULR, which was inducted into Singapore Airlines’ fleet on September 22 while six more have been ordered, reports CNN. The aircraft has the capability to fly 11,160 miles which is 1,800 miles more than the standard A350. The interiors have been designed keeping the passenger’s comfort in mind, with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats which ensure that there is enough leg-room for all who take the 19-hour journey.

The first Airbus 350-900 ULR test flight took off on April 23 from Airbus’ assembly plant in Toulouse, France and lasted a 5-hour round trip. Prior to this, Qantas Airlines was hailed for plying their Boeing 787 on a “ground-breaking” 17-hour non-stop route from Perth to London earlier this year.