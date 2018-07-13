Now take home-cooked food into multiplex cinema halls in Maharashtra, state government issues diktat

Now take home-cooked food into multiplex cinema halls in Maharashtra, this minister issues diktat

You can take home-cooked into multiplex cinema halls in Maharashtra from August 1 as the state government has allowed the moviegoers to carry food items with them. Food supply minister Ravindra Chavan announced the government’s decision to allow outside food inside the cinema halls and has warned action against anyone not allowing people to do so.

The state government will formulate a policy to take action against multiplexes that do not comply with the order, he said in Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad, adding that there can’t be two different prices for one product.

Moreover, the state government is also likely to ask multiplexes to bring down the MRP of food items being sold in its premises. The government will hold a meeting with multiplexes to ask them to bring the food prices at par with market levels.

Meanwhile, shares of India’s largest multiplex PVR crashed more than 12% while share prices of Inox Leisure and Mukta Arts slid up to 14% as the Maharastra minister warned against non-compliance over the food order.

Following the reported statement, Mukta Arts has said have not heard anything w.r.t carrying own food in multiplexes, & to call this a ruling is a bit premature, CNBC TV18 reported. The government will need to engage with multiplexes before taking such a call & if a ‘ruling’ does come, it might be a precedent for rest of the country, Mukta Arts said further.