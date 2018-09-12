Now smartly connect with your neighbourhood with Google’s Neighbourly app in these five more cities

The new version of the app has few updates that include enhanced voice input experience with better control.

Google has launched its ‘Neighbourly’ app in five more Indian cities namely Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Vizag and Kota. Neighbourly is an hyper-local social network, which lets its users to connect and ask questions to those in their vivacity and also answering questions asked by others, was initially unveiled in Mumbai and Jaipur by Google’s Next Billion Users program in May 2018.

Through the app, users can share local expertise or any crucial information with others in the neighbouhood, widely ranging from their kitchen needs, knowing a nearby milkman, recommendations on best tuition centers, safest park in the neighbourhood for kids and housemaid to other daily requirements.

As per a blog post by Google, these five cities have been chosen after Google’s Next Billion Users team conducted a series of studies and had conversations with locals in neighbourhood over the past several months.

“”From what we’ve seen, neighbours from different backgrounds and ages are eager to help each other by answering questions. In fact, some of our “Top Neighbours” answer over 100 questions per week!,” said Josh Woodward, who is the Group Product Manager on Google’s Next Billion Users team, in the blogpost

The new version of the app has few updates that include enhanced voice input experience with better control, since 20% of users tap to speak a question; quick replies with inline reply feature; and similar answers, as some people ask a question and receive multiple similar answers.

The latest beta version of Neighbourly app is available on the Google Play Store in all aforementioned cities for all smartphones running 4.3 (Jelly Bean) and higher.