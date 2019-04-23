Now, pick up your Amazon orders from Casino lockers; ecommerce giant ties up with French retailer

Amazon customers will soon be able to pick up their ordered products from the neighbourhood stores soon after placing the order, with the Jeff Bezos\u2019 e-commerce company installing pick-up lockers at French giant Casino\u2019s retail marts, Reuters reported. The move is the latest in Amazon\u2019s efforts to marry online and offline retail formats to offer a seamless shopping experience to its customers. Earlier, Amazon had introduced a similar service with the US food retailer Whole Foods Market, where customers could place grocery orders on Amazon and pick it up from the store in 30 minutes. Amazon has entered a strategic partnership with Casino to install lockers across 1,000 in France. Casino has nine brands under it - Monoprix, Monop, Geant, Hyper Casino, Casino Supermarche, Leaderprice, Viva and Spar - which will be leveraged by the deal. Under the deal, Amazon will also make available the products from French retailer on its site. Casino deal is not novel in the manner that Amazon had introduced a similar service last year with the US food retailer Whole Foods Market after it acquired the latter. Available only to Prime members of Amazon, the grocery service allowed the customers to place orders on Amazon application and pick the products from the US food retailer market in 30 minutes. Another pick-up store service was also launched in Seattle, the US in March 2017; this was a drive-in store. Amazon had reportedly aimed at $800 billion grocery market in the US. The US food retailer deal had given air to the speculations that Amazon may look for a European deal as well, Reuters said. The Casino group has been on a lookout for selling its assets and reduce debt in its bid to assure investors. Recently, the group also sold 32 stores to Apollo Global Management, the Financial Times reported. \u201cCasino's dense store network, which [Amazon] views as a real strength," could be a major attraction point for Amazon, Reuters reported Tina Schuler, CEO of LeaderPrice, Casino Supermarches, Geant Casino and Casino Proximites, as saying. The group refused to divulge the financial details of the deal. Meanwhile, back home, Mukesh Ambani is also eyeing India\u2019s e-commerce market and is expected to take on Amazon, Flipkart with the help of the data penetration that RIL has acquired by Reliance Jio.