Now, pay traffic challan using Paytm in Delhi NCR; check other cities too where you can use this service

Now, pay your traffic challans courtesy Paytm.

Now, you can pay your e-challans using Paytm for violating traffic rules, with the Noida Traffic Police signing a pact with India’s largest digital payments company, it said on Friday. Those who violate traffic across Noida will be “able to make e-challan payments on their behalf using the Paytm web and mobile app,” Paytm said in a statement. The tie-up marks Paytm’s entry in the Delhi-NCR region in the traffic challan payment segment.

Calling it a big relief to both Paytm customers as well as the respective authorities, the company added that the move will save considerable time and effort of users who otherwise have to travel to the designated traffic department centres for challan payment.

Also, the resources of the traffic department which were earlier spent on challan collection activities could be freed up by this. Greater visibility of challan collections is expected as well. The e-challans will also help in the streamlining of the processes of the traffic department, it added.

The e-challan collection process was launched by Paytm back in 2017. “Our digital traffic challan payment feature has received a positive reception from our customers,” said Kiran Vasireddy, COO Paytm. Thanking the traffic department for the extension of Paytm’s services, he also revealed that the company has processed more than 2 million transactions for all listed traffic bodies till date.

Noida is not the first in the list of the cities that have employed Paytm’s services in collecting e-challans. Kolkata, Chennai, Vijayawada, Nashik And West Godavari are some of the cities which are already using Paytm’s services. Currently, states such as Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal have functional Paytm involvement. With Noida Traffic police’s initiative, Uttar Pradesh becomes the sixth state in the tie-up. Paytm also aims to process over 3 million transactions by the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, The Reserve Bank of India extended the deadline for the e-wallets including Paytm to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) process of its users by six months. The deadline was supposed to end on February 28, 2019. Currently, users who have not completed full KYC formalities are being able to operate the e-wallets under minimum KYC requirements whose validity is normally 12 or 18 months from the day the e-wallet is first used.