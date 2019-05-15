Now, IndiGo ramps up international operations; looks to fly in China skies

Published: May 15, 2019 6:26:50 PM

Looking to leverage its existing planes and the new addition to its fleet -- A321 neo aircraft -- the airline is charting its course to map cities in China, the Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

Budget carrier IndiGo is vying Chinese skies as it seeks permission from the government to start operations, the carrier said in a statement. Looking to leverage its existing planes and the new addition to its fleet — A321 neo aircraft — the airline is charting its course to map cities in China, the Middle East and SouthEast Asia. As of now, IndiGo is in the process of getting the formalities done to operate into China. The airline has said that it will intimidate stakeholders as soon as it is done with the clearances. The ongoing international expansion spree among the Indian airlines will help in moderating the international airfares, according to a recent CARE Ratings report. The same is expected to bear fruit in the next two months.

Also Read: Domestic airfares to remain high; better fly abroad as international air tickets set to get cheaper

Meanwhile, international carriers are also eyeing Indian skies with Qatar Airways announcing that it has sought permission from Indian govt to fly temporary additional flights on Qatar-India routes. Considering the flight crunch in the country and the population of expatriates settled in Qatar, the airline has extended a helping hand to the country “in the face of adversity”, Qatar said in a statement.

The Indian aviation industry has been facing a flight shortage ever since it was struck by dual calamities — first by grounding of Boeing 737 MAX Dreamliner and then with the temporary shutdown announced by Jet Airways. Since then, domestic and international airlines have been jumping on the opportunity to expand their operations and fill the void created in the aviation sector. Previously, SpiceJet announced that more than 70 flights have been added to its fleet. It has also said that the airline will soon begin operations in Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, and Kathmandu, connecting them to Mumbai. Other airlines such as Vistara, IndiGo and GoAir have also announced new flights after Jet Airways grounding.

