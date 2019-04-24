Now, GoAir adds 28 new flights from Mumbai, Delhi, other cities; check details

By: |
Published: April 24, 2019 6:22:27 PM

On some routes, the fares will be as low as Rs 1,368, GoAir said.

goair offer cheap domestic flights and international flightsBudget carrier GoAir has also joined the bandwagon with its rival SpiceJet and IndiGo to add new flights.

Following the current expansion spree in the aviation industry, budget carrier GoAir has also joined the bandwagon with its rival SpiceJet and IndiGo to add new flights. GoAir will add 28 new flights in its network, most of them being daily flights, the carrier announced on Wednesday. Out of these, eight flights will be from Mumbai and seven from Delhi, it added. The new flights will begin operations in two days, i.e on 26 April 2019.

GoAir will have its maiden flight to Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi and Delhi-Kochi-Delhi with this. It has also said that on some routes, the fares will be as low as Rs 1,368. Other cities that have been added are Ahmedabad, Goa, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Kochi.

The void in India’s aviation industry was created by Jet Airways shut down and the erstwhile grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft post-Ethiopian plane crash tragedy. Airlines have been looking to fill the void amid ongoing peak summer season. “The rollout of 28 additional flights covering across airports will alleviate the shortage of flights and inconvenience caused to passengers due to the Jet Airways flight cancellations,” the GoAir release said. GoAir currently has 10% of the domestic market share, per the DGCA data.

Previously, Budget carrier SpiceJet expanded its fleet with the introduction of 28 new flights. The airline is expected to begin operations on 26 May 2019. The additions will connect Mumbai and Delhi with other Indian cities.

Current market dominator by the number of passengers carried — IndiGo — had also announced six new flights from Delhi. The carrier will have daily flights to Bhopal, Allahabad, Patna from Delhi and will commence operations on 25 May 2019. The new flights were added keeping in mind the growing demand from business and leisure travellers, the airline had said in a release. IndiGo occupies 47% of the market share of the domestic aviation industry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Now, GoAir adds 28 new flights from Mumbai, Delhi, other cities; check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition