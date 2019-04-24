Now, GoAir adds 28 new flights from Mumbai, Delhi, other cities; check details

Following the current expansion spree in the aviation industry, budget carrier GoAir has also joined the bandwagon with its rival SpiceJet and IndiGo to add new flights. GoAir will add 28 new flights in its network, most of them being daily flights, the carrier announced on Wednesday. Out of these, eight flights will be from Mumbai and seven from Delhi, it added. The new flights will begin operations in two days, i.e on 26 April 2019. GoAir will have its maiden flight to Delhi-Nagpur-Delhi and Delhi-Kochi-Delhi with this. It has also said that on some routes, the fares will be as low as Rs 1,368. Other cities that have been added are Ahmedabad, Goa, Chandigarh, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Kochi. The void in India\u2019s aviation industry was created by Jet Airways shut down and the erstwhile grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft post-Ethiopian plane crash tragedy. Airlines have been looking to fill the void amid ongoing peak summer season. \u201cThe rollout of 28 additional flights covering across airports will alleviate the shortage of flights and inconvenience caused to passengers due to the Jet Airways flight cancellations,\u201d the GoAir release said. GoAir currently has 10% of the domestic market share, per the DGCA data. Previously, Budget carrier SpiceJet expanded its fleet with the introduction of 28 new flights. The airline is expected to begin operations on 26 May 2019. The additions will connect Mumbai and Delhi with other Indian cities. Current market dominator by the number of passengers carried - IndiGo - had also announced six new flights from Delhi. The carrier will have daily flights to Bhopal, Allahabad, Patna from Delhi and will commence operations on 25 May 2019. The new flights were added keeping in mind the growing demand from business and leisure travellers, the airline had said in a release. IndiGo occupies 47% of the market share of the domestic aviation industry.