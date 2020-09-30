Now get additional 5 per cent discount on khadi products from Oct 2 to Dec 31 in Rajasthan

A special discount of 5 per cent on the purchase of khadi products will be given to customers in Rajasthan from October 2 to December 31. A 15 per cent discount is already being given on Khadi products under the market development assistance scheme and now, it has been increased to 20 per cent.
Industries Department Principal Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar said the increase in discount will push sale of khadi products. He said designer and fashionable khadi products are gradually becoming a choice among youths.
Rajasthan Khadi and Gramodyog Board Secretary Hari Mohan Meena said sanitiser and 2- and 3-layer face masks of khadi are also available at the authorised centers.
