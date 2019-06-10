Now, Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar; Cadbury’s flagship chocolate in a healthier version

Cadbury India has launched a new variant of its flagship chocolate Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar, ostensibly for health-conscious consumers. The new Dairy Milk with 30% less sugar will sell for Rs 50 per 43-gram chocolate bar, as against Rs 40 for the regular Dairy Milk bar of similar size. Curated with less sugar than its regular Dairy Milk range, the new offering will \u201csit alongside the existing portfolio of Cadbury Dairy Milk products,\u201d Mondelez India, the parent company of Cadbury, said. With the new Dairy Milk variant, Cadbury is offering an option to those who want to try it out, Deepak Iyer, President, Mondelez India, at the launch. The company is not targeting a particular audience with this, he added. Cadbury has launched the product in India and The United Kingdom market for now as these are the top markets for the company, Anil Viswanathan, Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, told reporters. Speaking about the new entrant, he said that the company is not experimenting or testing the waters as the product launch is in the lead brand and the lead SKU of Rs 50. Mondelez has rolled out the product on e-commerce platforms as it is a digital first launch and looks to spread the availability to pan India market starting from Delhi and other metros. Mondelez India also addressed the ongoing rural slowdown. \u201cWe always stay invested for the long term. We have also seen rural slowdown and we have also seen rural go up. In the recent times, the rural has done very well for us because of our expansions,\u201d Deepak Iyer told Financial Express Online. Speaking about the industry expectations and the steps that the government can take to alleviate rural slowdown, Deepak Iyer said that the government is good policy maker and \u201cas long as they are doing something for the consumers, whether it is urban improvement or both, we are happy.\u201d Rural India contributes 20% of the total sales of Mondelez with the smaller packaging driving the sales of the company. \u201cRs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 are the business driver packages for us. Majority profits come from there,\u201d Deepak Iyer said at the event.