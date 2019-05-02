Now, book Duster online as Paytm Mall enters online car booking segment with Renault

Paytm\u2019s e-commerce arm Paytm Mall has entered into a partnership with France based Renault\u2019s India subsidiary to make available cars booking on the platform, Paytm Mall announced. With this, customers can now book three Renault cars on Paytm platform and pay for it. Available only for three Renault car range viz Kwid, Duster and Captur, the partnership will allow customers to pick one of these cars and select the local dealer who is best suited to customer\u2019s convenience for vehicle picking. To ensure the booking, Paytm Mall requires token money of Rs 10,000 post which, the rest of the formalities and payment can be done with the local dealer. Meanwhile, Financial Express Online has reached out to the company for further queries. Also Read- India\u2019s 2nd most valuable startup: Ola valuation to hit $6.2 billion, new funding proposal by Hyundai, Kia Motors\u00a0show Calling the move a simplification of the car booking procedure, Srinivas Mothey, Sr. Vice President, Paytm Mall, said that it will enable customers throughout the country to research, compare and even book their favorite car from the comfort of their home or office 24x7. Talking about another car launch, Thomas Dubruel, VP - Sales & Marketing, Renault India, said that the partnership with Paytm Mall will allow them to reach a wider audience base on digital and help the customers to choose and book a Renault with ease. He added that the step is also an important step in Renault's preparations for the upcoming launch in 2019. Renault is the first car brand to enter in a partnership with Paytm Mall which is backed by Softbank, Alibaba Group Holdings, SAIF Partners and MediaTek. Last week, Paytm had launched recurring payment services for online merchants. The feature allows them to automatically collect payments for subscription services availed by the customer. 400 million monthly transactions through its payment gateway were processed, Paytm claimed.