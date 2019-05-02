Now, book Duster online as Paytm Mall enters online car booking segment with Renault

By:
Published: May 2, 2019 5:07:09 PM

Available only for three Renault car range viz Kwid, Duster and Captur, the partnership will allow customers to pick a car and select the local dealer who is best suited to customer’s convenience for vehicle picking.

paytm mall, sweepstakes, holidays, paytm mall offers, paytm mall cashbacks, paytm, paytm india, Paytm mall indiaPaytm Mall has entered the online car booking segment. 

Paytm’s e-commerce arm Paytm Mall has entered into a partnership with France based Renault’s India subsidiary to make available cars booking on the platform, Paytm Mall announced. With this, customers can now book three Renault cars on Paytm platform and pay for it.

Available only for three Renault car range viz Kwid, Duster and Captur, the partnership will allow customers to pick one of these cars and select the local dealer who is best suited to customer’s convenience for vehicle picking. To ensure the booking, Paytm Mall requires token money of Rs 10,000 post which, the rest of the formalities and payment can be done with the local dealer.

Meanwhile, Financial Express Online has reached out to the company for further queries.

Calling the move a simplification of the car booking procedure, Srinivas Mothey, Sr. Vice President, Paytm Mall, said that it will enable customers throughout the country to research, compare and even book their favorite car from the comfort of their home or office 24×7.

Talking about another car launch, Thomas Dubruel, VP — Sales & Marketing, Renault India, said that the partnership with Paytm Mall will allow them to reach a wider audience base on digital and help the customers to choose and book a Renault with ease. He added that the step is also an important step in Renault’s preparations for the upcoming launch in 2019. Renault is the first car brand to enter in a partnership with Paytm Mall which is backed by Softbank, Alibaba Group Holdings, SAIF Partners and MediaTek.

Last week, Paytm had launched recurring payment services for online merchants. The feature allows them to automatically collect payments for subscription services availed by the customer. 400 million monthly transactions through its payment gateway were processed, Paytm claimed.

