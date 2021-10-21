Novavax on track to produce 150 m doses by Q4 end

Novovax said it would make multiple regulatory submissions within the next couple of weeks in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Biotech company Novavax has said it has made significant progress in mobilising their global manufacturing network to produce their Covid-19 vaccine at a commercial scale. This includes the partnership with Indian vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII). “Our global supply chain is expected to achieve a capacity of 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter,” Novavax said on Wednesday.

Novavax and SII have applied for emergency use listing (EUL) to the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Along with SII, Novavax has also filed for authorisation in India, Indonesia and Philippines.

The WHO EUL will allow Novavax and SII to deliver 1.1 billion doses of the vaccine to the COVAX Facility, the company said. Novovax said it would make multiple regulatory submissions within the next couple of weeks in the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and by the end of 2021 in the US.