Novartis India Q2 net profit at Rs 7.52 cr

Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.22 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

The total income of the company stood at Rs 101.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 127.79 crore for the same period last year, it added.

In a separate filing, Novartis India said its board has approved the appointment of Bhavna Gupta as internal auditor of the company.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 655.00 per scrip on BSE, up 5.64 per cent from its previous close.