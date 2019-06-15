Novartis India appoints Sanjay Murdeshwar as vice chairman, MD; all about industry veteran

Novartis India on Saturday announced the appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as vice chairman and managing director of the company. "..based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, the Board of Directors of Novartis lndia Ltd at their meeting held today, have approved the appointment of Sanjay Murdeshwar as Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company effective June 15, 2019, subject to the approval of Shareholders and Central Government," a the pharma company said in a regulatory filing. Currently, he is\u00a0 Country President, Novartis in India. He is also responsible for the company's pharmaceuticals business in India. He is also managing director of Novartis Healthcare Private Ltd. The industry veteran has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry which includes varied roles in the pharmaceuticals and consumer health businesses, it added. He was associated with AstraZeneca based in Maryland, USA as Vice-President in their Global Product & Portfolio Strategy group before joining Novartis. Before that he held various general management roles with AstraZeneca. Murdeshwar also served Bayer AG with stints in various roles based in both developed and emerging markets. He has a Bachelors' Degree in Chemical Engineering and MBA. Also read: Maharashtra govt to meet dairy owners on buyback mechanism for milk pouches The drug major reported 26.21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 19.53 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company recorded a profit of Rs 26.47 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The revenue from operations for the quarter under review was recorded at Rs 110.38 crore as against Rs 125.32 crore in the same period of the last fiscal year. Novartis is one of the leading pharma manufacturers working in India.