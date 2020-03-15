Not masks, sanitizers, here’s what helping Warren Buffett stay safe from Coronavirus

Buffett started investing in Coca Cola back in 1988. (Image: Reuters)

Guess what’s helping the Oracle of Omaha and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett keep the deadly Coronavirus at bay? The cold and dark beverage Coke. Buffett in an interview to Yahoo Finance joked that he is having more of Coke to stay safe. More because he is already famous for junk food diet which includes five cans of Coke a day, McDonald’s chicken nuggets at least three times a week and Dairy Queen ice cream for dessert, as told to the Financial Times last year. “I’m drinking a little more Coca-Cola actually, that seems to have warded off everything else in life,” he chuckled.

Buffett started investing in Coca Cola back in 1988 with $1.3 billion that gave Berkshire Hathaway a 6.6 per cent stake in the company and are now worth $22.1 billion. Calling Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, Buffett said “in terms of changing my life, I haven’t really changed it but I could work at home easily,” while “we don’t know how severe it will be.”

However, the billionaire investor hasn’t thought about working from home yet even though his doctor has advised him to avoid travelling to crowded places. “My doctor does tell me don’t do a lot of travelling into big crowds but I have one trip scheduled now. I am not changing it.”

His diet, however, doesn’t really bother him. “I’m 89, I just had two different doctors tell me I’m in much better shape than I was a few years ago,” he told Yahoo Finance. Not just the diet, Buffett didn’t shy if he would be in the group of people who are likely to die this year in the US. “I’m a probabilities guy in my nature. It’ll be 2.8 million deaths this year and at age 89, I’m a little more likely to be in that group,” he said.